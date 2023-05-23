Airs Tuesday, May 23 and Tuesday, May 30 at 10 p.m. on WKSU

Expecting parents are told to prepare for the highest highs, but how about the lowest lows? Or the moments of uncertainty in between? The postpartum period is filled with mental and physical challenges that are sidelined in many public conversations about parenthood. In the two-episode special “Delivered,” WUNC’s Embodied series opens up conversations about the under-discussed parts of pregnancy and childbirth, from the stigma around postpartum bodies to the mental health challenges experienced by non-birthing parents.

