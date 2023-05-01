Airs Tuesday May 2, 2023 at 10 p.m. on WKSU

The Prince of Wales, England’s longest-serving heir apparent, was officially proclaimed King on Saturday, September 10, 2023 following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II two days prior. Produced by the BBC, The Day I Met The King is presented to coincide with the Coronation of King Charles III, which is scheduled to take place in Westminster Abbey on May 6. In this special, people from around the world recall their meetings with the man who is now King of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms.

