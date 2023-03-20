Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan gives his final State of the City address

Airs Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 9 p.m. on WKSU

Dan Horrigan was sworn in as the Akron’s 62nd mayor on Jan. 1, 2016, and was elected for a second term, which began in 2020. During his time as mayor he focused on areas of opportunity, including jobs and economic inclusion, improving infrastructure, advancing racial equity in city services, hiring and procurement, investing in safety equipment and programming, uplifting neighborhoods and investing in public spaces. Mayor Horrigan will not seek another term, and this will be his final State of the City address.