The Lost Cause: The Civil War, Then and Now

Airs Tuesday February 28, 2023 at 10 p.m. on WKSU

Are we still living with the racial divide left over from the Civil War? Has it resurfaced today in the rise of white supremacism, election denialism, the attack on Critical Race Theory and the Confederate flags brought into the Capitol during the January 6, 2021 insurrection? This provocative audio documentary explores the myth of The Lost Cause, a revisionist history that cast the Confederacy’s humiliating defeat in a treasonous war for slavery as the embodiment of the Framers’ true vision for America and pushed the idea that the Civil War was not actually about slavery.

