Airs Tuesday February 21,2023 at 10pm on WKSU

Addiction is at an all-time high in the United States and the results are deadly. During the COVID-19 pandemic, binge drinking increased by 21 percent and drug overdoses claimed over 100,000 lives in just a 12-month period. Substance Use and New Paths to Recovery is a critical hour-long broadcast special from Call to Mind exploring substance use disorders in the U.S. Through in-depth interviews and reported stories hear firsthand from individuals who have recovered from substance use disorders, clinicians leading research and transforming the treatment field, and experts as they work to decriminalize substance use disorders.