© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wksu.png
WKSU Specials

Substance Use and New Paths to Recovery

Published February 17, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST
CTM+Substance+Use+Web+1920x1080.jpg
Call to Mind

Airs Tuesday February 21,2023 at 10pm on WKSU

Addiction is at an all-time high in the United States and the results are deadly. During the COVID-19 pandemic, binge drinking increased by 21 percent and drug overdoses claimed over 100,000 lives in just a 12-month period. Substance Use and New Paths to Recovery is a critical hour-long broadcast special from Call to Mind exploring substance use disorders in the U.S. Through in-depth interviews and reported stories hear firsthand from individuals who have recovered from substance use disorders, clinicians leading research and transforming the treatment field, and experts as they work to decriminalize substance use disorders.

WKSU Specials