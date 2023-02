Airs Tuesday February 14 at 10 p.m. on WKSU

This special program from New York Public Radio identifies Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr and the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s as the template for modern social activism, engagement, and a commitment to justice. Presenters include Kai Wright, Host and Managing Editor of Notes from America, Terrance McKnight, host for WQXR, and Brian Lehrer, Host of The Brian Lehrer Show.