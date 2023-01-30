Intelligence Squared: Is Affirmative Action Unfair to Asian Americans?

Airs Tuesday January 31st, 2023 at 10pm on WKSU

An affirmative action battle is again playing out at the highest levels, only this time with Asian Americans at the center of the controversy. At the heart of the matter is the question of whether the Supreme Court should reconsider race in college admissions. As such, in this timely debate, Intelligence Squared asks the question whether affirmative action is indeed unfair to Asian Americans.

