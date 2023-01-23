Confronting Hatred: 70 Years After the Holocaust

Airs Tuesday January 24, 2023 at 10pm on WKSU

In recognition of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27, we broadcast a special originally produced in 2015, but still relevant today. Narrated my Morgan Freeman, the program brings together a broad range of voices to talk about racism, antisemitism and the ways in which hatred can grow. We hear from a former skinhead, and imam, a prosecutor for the Rwandan genocide trials, heavy metal singer David Draiman, filmmaker Errol Morris and Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize recipient [the now deceased] Elie Wiesel.

