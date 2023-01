Airs on WKSU on Monday January 16, 2023 at 9am and 9pm

Martin Luther King Jr.'s journey to a philosophy of nonviolence and his lasting legacy as a peace proponent is recalled in interviews with his daughter, the late Yolanda King, and one of King's top colleagues in the civil rights movement, the late Dr. Dorothy Cotton. This special edition of Peace Talks Radio also features excerpts from three of Dr. King’s landmark speeches.