To the Best of Our Knowledge: Going for Broke

Published January 3, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST
PODCAST_GoingforBroke_FINAL_3000x3000_px_300dpi.png

The three-part series airs on Tuesdays at 10pm on WKSU, starting January 3.

Going for Broke, a co-production To the Best of Our Knowledge and the Economic Hardship Reporting Project, centers on Americans who have lived on the edge. They share their sometimes startling economic experiences and also insight into our society as a whole. Episodes include some of our country’s top thinkers on income inequality, among them the legendary writer Barbara Ehrenreich, author of the classic “Nickel and Dimed,” who passed away in September, 2022. In each episode we ask: what would result if we put more care into how we dealt with housing or mental health crises or our workplaces? Going for Broke explores these questions, moving from powerful personal accounts to visionary solutions.

