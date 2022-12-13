Intelligence Squared: Are Primary Elections Ruining Democracy?

Airing on WKSU on Tuesday, December 13 at 10 p.m.

The U.S. Constitution has a lot to say about elections. But nowhere is there any mention of political primaries. Though they may seem integral to the U.S. system, primaries in fact are a relatively new phenomenon. Many see primary elections as a principal culprit of what they consider an undermined democracy, fueling extremism, hindering compromise, and lending too much power to partisans. Others argue that primaries are an important bulwark against political corruption and a hedge against elitism. Intelligence Squared poses the question: Are Primary Elections Ruining Democracy?