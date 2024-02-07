5 Images
Unearthing a forgotten piece of Black history in an Akron park (Gallery 1)
A snow-covered trail in Cascade Valley Metro Park in Akron used to be a road called Honeywell Drive.
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Summit Metro Parks cultural resources specialist Charlotte Gintert talks about the site of what was once the home of Victor and Esther Johnson. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
A set of steps are seen the site of what was once the home of Victor and Esther Johnson. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Remnants of a Wheelock Cuyahoga Acres home are seen Cascade Valley Metro Park in Akron. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
A sign at Cascade Valley Metro Park in Akron details the Wheelock Cuyahoga Acres archeological project.
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
