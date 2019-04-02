© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A bald eagle flies above the Magee Marsh Wildlife Area in Ottawa County, Ohio, on Friday, May 3, 2024.
10 Images

Trust for Public Land birdwatching trip starts conversation about needed diversity in birding space

Bird Week 01151.jpg
A bald eagle flies above the Magee Marsh Wildlife Area in Ottawa County, Ohio, on Friday, May 3, 2024.
 (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Bird Week 09201.jpg
Cleveland resident India Hobbs (center right) looks at birds along Lake Erie's shore at a birdwatching event at the Magee Marsh Wildlife Area in Ottawa County, Ohio, on Friday, May 3, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Bird Week 09874.jpg
People participate in a birdwatching event at the Magee Marsh Wildlife Area in Ottawa County, Ohio, on Friday, May 3, 2024.
 (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Bird Week 00484.jpg
Magee Marsh in Northwest Ohio is a prime birdwatching location for birds like warblers, robins and even eagles, on their migration journey, especially at this time of year. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Bird Week 00182.jpg
India Hobbs, Divya Sridhar and Sean Terry (left to right) participate in a birdwatching event at the Magee Marsh Wildlife Area in Ottawa County, Ohio, on Friday, May 3, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Bird Week 00253.jpg
Binoculars, camera lenses and keen eyes looked skyward during a birdwatching event at the Magee Marsh Wildlife Area in Ottawa County, Ohio, on Friday, May 3, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Bird Week 00327.jpg
Sean Terry, Trust for Public Land associate vice president of Ohio, looks through binoculars while at a birdwatching event at the Magee Marsh Wildlife Area in Ottawa County, Ohio, on Friday, May 3, 2024.
 (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Bird Week 09609.jpg
A yellow-rumped warbler is spotted at a birdwatching event at the Magee Marsh Wildlife Area in Ottawa County, Ohio, on Friday, May 3, 2024.
 (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Bird Week 00665.jpg
India Hobbs (center) and Sean Terry (right) chat while participating in a birdwatching event at the Magee Marsh Wildlife Area in Ottawa County, Ohio, on Friday, May 3, 2024.
 (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
BIrd Week 00868.jpg
Divya Sridhar looks at illustrations of birds while on a birding hike at the Magee Marsh Wildlife Area in Ottawa County, Ohio, on Friday, May 3, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
1/10