4 Images
Trump rally
IMG_1479.jpg
A truck touting Trump flags and anti Biden messaging is parked in Downtown East Palestine on Feb. 16, 2024. (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
IMG_1489.jpg
Anti Biden signs line the street in front of the East Palestine Municipal Building on Feb. 16, 2024. (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
IMG_1495.jpg
Trump supporters gathered in Downtown East Palestine to protest President Joe Biden's visit on Feb. 16, 2024. (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
IMG_1500.jpg
Tables line the street of Downtown East Palestine on Feb. 16, 2024, selling Trump merch. (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
1/4