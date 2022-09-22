-
The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Monday in a potential landmark case that pits two cherished constitutional principles against each other. On one…
Thousands of people are reported missing in the United States each year. And while not every missing person case will get widespread media coverage, the…
Under President Joe Biden, the United States aims to cut all carbon pollution by 2035 from the power plants that run American homes and businesses. It's a…
Bob McGrath, an actor and recording artist who was an original cast member on Sesame Street, died on Sunday. He was 90.McGrath died of complications from…
Condoms have been used to prevent pregnancy since the Middle Ages, with the rubber version arriving in the industrial mid-1800s. Over the years, they've…
Turns out, bats and death metal singers have more in common than you'd think – and no, it's not just a love of the dark.Bats have a soaring vocal range —…
DOHA, Qatar — When the U.S. men's national soccer team plays the Netherlands Saturday at the World Cup in Qatar, you would assume the pressure on both…
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced it would not renew mpox, the virus formerly known as monkeypox, as a public health emergency…
Updated December 2, 2022 at 8:46 AM ETHiring slowed only slightly in November, as rising interest rates weighed on businesses, but the U.S. job market…
The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is poised to meet Friday morning behind closed doors to take up a critical…
The U.S. is enduring an unprecedented poultry health disaster, with a highly contagious bird flu virus triggering the deaths of some 52.7 million…
Two far-right operatives who told tens of thousands of people not to vote by mail in a robocall scheme will now have to spend 500 hours registering people…
Updated December 1, 2022 at 9:30 AM ETPresident Biden will host a joint press conference with Emmanuel Macron on Thursday as a part of the French…
Three Tribal communities in Alaska and Washington that have been severely impacted by the effects of climate change on their homes are getting $75 million…