-
A significant number of new HIV infections happen among Black women, and a health education effort in Atlanta wants to make sure Black women can access the HIV-prevention medicines known as PrEP.
-
Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne says the Women's Health Advisory Council will consist of 13 people from varied backgrounds.
-
Minority participation is low among registered organ transplant donors, despite record numbers of transplants last year.
-
Journalist Betty J. Halliburton explores the experiences of Black women in Cleveland as they navigate systems affecting their health and well-being.
-
University Hospitals' Antifragility Initiative is a pediatric violence intervention program that helps youth recover from the trauma of gun violence.
-
Members of the Black and Jewish communities are working to build relationships between the two groups while collaborating on various projects to fight inequity in healthcare and other areas.
-
Public health officials and experts met Wednesday to discuss how to prevent gun violence and racism's effect on mental health at Akron's health equity summit.
-
The Racism as a Public Health Crisis Coalition (RAPHC-C), which formed in 2020 when the city declared racism a public health crisis, held a town hall meeting on Friday. The group’s co-chair Marsha Mockabee said the event was an “appetizer” for more community engagement coming in the future.
-
A Boston hospital gets daily, home blood pressure checks for moms at risk for the pregnancy complication, pre-eclampsia. The effort is a response to alarming rates of Black maternal mortality.
-
Police departments across the country offer ride-alongs to members of the community to help the public understand the issues that officers face at work. One nonprofit in Cleveland offers the same service — but community members take police officers and others on tours of the community.