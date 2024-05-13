-
"You are Welcome" discusses what makes a positive school climate with students and educators at Ellet Community Learning Center.
Women veterans are twice as likely to attempt suicide than male veterans. Ohio vets are partnering with the nonprofit Disabled American Veterans to propose solutions.
Cleveland schoolkids voted on whether the city should charge $5 admission to city playgrounds as part of a lesson on local government.
Ernest "Mooney" Warther was an esteemed son of Dover, Ohio, and a skillful wood carver. The work of this Tuscarawas County artist is the foundation of the Dover museum in his name.
State lawmakers have passed a plan mandating Ohio's K-12 schools come up with policies on cell phones and Gov. Mike DeWine appears ready to sign it into law.