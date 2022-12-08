© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Sports

Cleveland celebrates Glenville High School football team's state championship

WKSU | By Kelly Krabill
Published December 8, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST
Glenville High School's varsity football team head coach Ted Ginn gives a victory speech at a rally for the team's IV State Championship.
1 of 10  — Glenville football 2
Glenville High School's varsity football teams head coach Ted Ginn gives a victory speech at the teams state championship rally.
Kelly Krabill / Ideastream Public Media
Fans at Cleveland Public Hall cheer at the rally to honor Glenville High School's football team's state championship.
2 of 10  — Glenville football 3
Fans at Cleveland Public Hall cheer at the rally to honor Glenville High School's football team's state championship.
Kelly Krabill / Ideastream Public Media
Glenville's varsity football team walks into the rally while fans cheer.
3 of 10  — Glenville football
Glenville's varsity football team walks into the rally while fans cheer.
Kelly Krabill / Ideastream Public Media
Head Coach Ted Ginn holding a gifted plaque to the team.
4 of 10  — Glenville football
Head Coach Ted Ginn Sr. holds a plaque given to the team as a gift.
Kelly Krabill / Ideastream Public Media
Mayor Justin Bibb gives Glenville High School's varsity football head coach Ted Ginn a key to the city of Cleveland.
5 of 10  — Glenville football
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb gives Glenville High School varsity football head coach Ted Ginn Sr. a key to the city of Cleveland. City Council President Blaine Griffin and Councilman Kevin Conwell also pose.
Kelly Krabill / Ideastream Public media
A fan taking a picture at the rally.
6 of 10  — Glenville football
Fans decked out in Tarblooders red and black took pictures at the rally.
Kelly Krabill / Ideastream Public Media
Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon honors Ted Ginn Sr. at the rally.
7 of 10  — Glenville football
Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon honors Ted Ginn Sr. at the rally.
Kelly Krabill / Ideastream Public Media
Glenville High School's varsity football team joins in singing at the rally
8 of 10  — Glenville football
Glenville High School's varsity football team joins in singing.
Kelly Krabill / Ideastream Public Media
Buses wait for students at the rally.
9 of 10  — Glenville football
Buses wait for students at the rally.
Kelly Krabill / Ideastream Public Media
Glenville High School alumni Lois Smart Helmick, alumni president board Sha-ron Lee and alumni scholarship chair Donna Reed greet the team at Glenville High School.
10 of 10  — Glenville football
Glenville High School alumna Lois Smart Helmick, alumni board president Sha-ron Lee and alumni scholarship chair Donna Reed greet the team at Glenville High School.
Kelly Krabill / Ideastream public Media

A few hundred people rallied at Cleveland Public Auditorium Thursday to celebrate Glenville High School's historic Division IV state high school football championship.

The Tarblooders beat the Wyoming High School Cowboys 26-2 on Saturday, becoming the first Cleveland Metropolitan School District football team ever to win a state football championship. The victory capped a perfect 15-0 season for the team.

“A lot of praying, a lot of sacrifice to get here, a lot of things we had to overcome to stay focused and to win 15 games,” said head coach Ted Ginn Sr.

Before the rally, buses and cars lined up in front of the high school on Cleveland's East Side, where families, educators and alumni greeted the team. Passing cars honked, and cheering fans followed the procession of buses to join a rally downtown.

“It brings tears to my eyes,” said Valerie Johnson, a 1968 Glenville High School alumna. “I just get welled up. It’s just exciting. There’s no words to describe the feeling that I have.”

The motorcade traveled from St. Clair Avenue to Lakeside Avenue, where the city honored the team.

“It feels good to accomplish such a great honor, to win state and make the city proud, district proud,” Ginn said.

Ideastream Public Media's Conor Morris contributed to this story.

Kelly Krabill
Kelly Krabill is a multiple media journalist at Ideastream Public Media. She is excited to engage viewers with visual storytelling. While living near Canton most of her life, she recently moved to Cleveland.
See stories by Kelly Krabill
