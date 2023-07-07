Ohioans will soon decide whether the threshold for citizens to amend the state constitution should be much higher. A special election for Issue 1 is scheduled for August 8. It would require 60% approval for amendments to pass, a much higher bar than the current standard, 50% plus one. Proponents say the measure protects the constitution from special interests. Opponents say it takes power away from citizens. Abortion opponents, including many elected republicans, have acknowledged that Issue 1 is motivated by a desire to stop a proposed abortion amendment, which proponents are pushing for the November ballot.

The Sound of Ideas Community Tour, hosted by Mike McIntyre, Ideastream’s executive editor, will convene experts from both sides to examine State Issue 1, and discuss how everyone can participate in the special election, no matter your vote. And we’ll ask our live audience to weigh in with questions and comments throughout the conversation.

Join us at the Cuyahoga County Public Library Parma-Snow Branch on Thursday, July 20 at 6:30 p.m. for The Sound of Ideas Community Tour: Examining State Issue 1.