© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas

Sound of Ideas Community Tour: Examining State Issue 1

Ideastream Public Media | By Rachel Rood,
Drew Maziasz
Published July 7, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT
Sound of Ideas Community Tour Issue 1
Graphic Design and Photography by Pat Miller
/
Ideastream Public Media

Ohioans will soon decide whether the threshold for citizens to amend the state constitution should be much higher. A special election for Issue 1 is scheduled for August 8. It would require 60% approval for amendments to pass, a much higher bar than the current standard, 50% plus one. Proponents say the measure protects the constitution from special interests. Opponents say it takes power away from citizens. Abortion opponents, including many elected republicans, have acknowledged that Issue 1 is motivated by a desire to stop a proposed abortion amendment, which proponents are pushing for the November ballot.

The Sound of Ideas Community Tour, hosted by Mike McIntyre, Ideastream’s executive editor, will convene experts from both sides to examine State Issue 1, and discuss how everyone can participate in the special election, no matter your vote. And we’ll ask our live audience to weigh in with questions and comments throughout the conversation.

Join us at the Cuyahoga County Public Library Parma-Snow Branch on Thursday, July 20 at 6:30 p.m. for The Sound of Ideas Community Tour: Examining State Issue 1.

Tags
Sound of Ideas The Sound of IdeasThe Sound of Ideas Community Tour
Rachel Rood
Rachel is the Supervising Producer for Ideastream Public Media’s morning public affairs show, the “Sound of Ideas.”
See stories by Rachel Rood
Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show’s technical producer.
See stories by Drew Maziasz