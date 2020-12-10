5 Images
Skin District
Deborah Smith-Aarons (back right), along with her wife, Neicya Aarons, (back center) operate Skin District with their children, Myah’Lynn, 11, Riley, 8, and Raveah, 7 (front left to right). The children are owners of the company and involved in creating and selling the soaps, balms, shampoos, masks and other skin- and hair-care products. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Deborah Smith-Aarons (center) and her daughters Raveah, 7, (left) and Riley, 8, (right) hold some of their Skin District products inside the Cornershop Collective.
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Deborah Aarons (left) and her wife Neicya Aarons, operate Skin District with their children, Myah’Lynn, 11, Riley, 8, and Raveah, 7. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Myah’Lynn Aarons, 11, (center) and sisters Riley, 8, (right) and Raveah, 7, operate Skin District with their parents Deborah and Neicya Aarons. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Riley Aarons, 8, (right) and Raveah Aarons, 7, (left) hug their mother Deborah Aarons inside the Corner Shop Collective, where their family business Skin District sells artisanal, all-natural skin care products. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
