Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/9/24

Season 2024 Episode 32 | 26m 46s

The Democratic and Republican presidential tickets are finally set. Tim Walz has joined Kamala Harris in the race, and JD Vance is trying to make a positive impact for Donald Trump. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Peter Baker of The New York Times, Susan Glasser of The New Yorker, Adam Harris of The Atlantic and Michael Scherer of The Washington Post to discuss this and more.

Aired: 08/09/24
Extras
Watch 11:04
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why Trump is still struggling to find a strategy countering Harris
Clip: S2024 E32 | 11:04
Watch 13:15
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The state of the race as Harris-Walz ticket completes election reset
Clip: S2024 E32 | 13:15
Watch 15:30
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The geopolitical implications of Gershkovich's release
Clip: S2024 E31 | 15:30
Watch 8:07
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Sizing up the benefits and disadvantages of a running mate
Clip: S2024 E31 | 8:07
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/2/24
Episode: S2024 E31 | 26:46
Watch 12:34
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How Harris quickly locked up Democratic support after Biden's sudden exit
Clip: S2024 E30 | 12:34
Watch 10:47
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump campaign races for new strategy after Biden steps aside
Clip: S2024 E30 | 10:47
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/26/24
Episode: S2024 E30 | 26:46
Watch 13:30
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How long can Biden fight the calls to drop out?
Clip: S2024 E29 | 13:30
Watch 10:09
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump delivers regular rhetoric after GOP pledged unity
Clip: S2024 E29 | 10:09
