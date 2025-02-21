Washington Week with the Atlantic, full episode, 2/21/25

Extras
What's behind Trump's pivot toward Putin
What Trump's firing of the Joint Chiefs chairman means for the military
Washington Week with the Atlantic, 2/14/25
What the Trump administration is signaling about Ukraine and Russia
Musk’s influence over mass firings in the federal government
The regional consequences of Trump's Gaza redevelopment ideas
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/7/25
What's next from Trump's federal purge after USAID's closure
Trump's Greenland grab
Why Trump was quick to attack after the Washington airline tragedy
