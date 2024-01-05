© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/5/24

Season 2024 Episode 1 | 26m 46s

It's the third anniversary of Jan. 6 and just over 300 days until the election. The leading Republican is the man who many believe inspired the insurrection and President Biden is sagging in popularity. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Peter Baker of The New York Times, Laura Barrón-López of PBS NewsHour, Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post and Jerusalem Demsas of The Atlantic to discuss more.

Aired: 01/04/24
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
