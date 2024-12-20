© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/20/24

Season 2024 Episode 51 | 26m 46s

Joe Biden is still president, but you wouldn’t know it. Elon Musk and his partner, President-elect Trump, are making it clear that they are already in charge and a government shutdown is on the table. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Asma Khalid of NPR, Mark Leibovich of The Atlantic, Ashley Parker of The Washington Post and Vivian Salama of The Wall Street Journal to discuss this and more.

Aired: 12/19/24
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
