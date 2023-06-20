© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

The Vietnam War

06: Things Fall Apart (January 1968-July 1968) - Vietnamese

Season 1 Episode 15 | 1hr 27m 19s

On the eve of the Tet holiday, North Vietnamese and Viet Cong forces launch surprise attacks on cities and military bases throughout the south, suffering devastating losses but casting grave doubt on Johnson’s promise that there is “light at the end of the tunnel.” The president decides not to run again and the country is staggered by assassinations and unrest.

Aired: 09/23/17 | Expires: 11/14/17
Watch 0:30
The Vietnam War
Stories from The Vietnam War
Powerful, personal and inspiring stories related to The Vietnam War.
Clip: 0:30
Watch 1:03:34
The Vietnam War
The Vietnam War Station Engagement Screener – Long Version
The Vietnam War Station Engagement Screener – Long Version
Special: 1:03:34
Watch 1:50:57
The Vietnam War
The Weight of Memory (March 1973-Onward)
Saigon falls and the war ends. Americans & Vietnamese from all sides seek reconciliation.
Episode: S1 E10 | 1:50:57
Watch 20:46
The Vietnam War
Fellow Warriors: Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam
John Musgrave is a Marine veteran who counsels active-duty soldiers and veterans.
Clip: S1 | 20:46
Watch 0:30
The Vietnam War
Episode Ten | Preview
The epic story of the Vietnam War as it has never-before been told on film.
Preview: S1 E10 | 0:30
Watch 1:52:33
The Vietnam War
A Disrespectful Loyalty (May 1970-March 1973)
South Vietnam fights alone as Nixon and Kissinger find a way out for America. POWs return.
Episode: S1 E9 | 1:52:33
Watch 0:30
The Vietnam War
Episode Nine | Preview
The epic story of the Vietnam War as it has never-before been told on film.
Preview: S1 E9 | 0:30
Watch 1:52:09
The Vietnam War
The History of the World (April 1969-May 1970)
Nixon withdraws troops but upon sending forces to Cambodia the antiwar movement reignites.
Episode: S1 E8 | 1:52:09
Watch 0:30
The Vietnam War
Episode Eight | Preview
The epic story of the Vietnam War as it has never-before been told on film.
Preview: S1 E8 | 0:30
Watch 1:50:54
The Vietnam War
The Veneer of Civilization (June 1968-May 1969)
After chaos roils the Democratic Convention, Nixon, promising peace, wins the presidency.
Episode: S1 E7 | 1:50:54
Watch 1:50:57
The Vietnam War
The Weight of Memory (March 1973-Onward)
Saigon falls and the war ends. Americans & Vietnamese from all sides seek reconciliation.
Episode: S1 E10 | 1:50:57
Watch 1:50:27
The Vietnam War
10: The Weight of Memory (March 1973-Onward) - Vietnamese
Saigon falls and the war ends. Americans & Vietnamese from all sides seek reconciliation.
Episode: S1 E19 | 1:50:27
Watch 1:52:33
The Vietnam War
A Disrespectful Loyalty (May 1970-March 1973)
South Vietnam fights alone as Nixon and Kissinger find a way out for America. POWs return.
Episode: S1 E9 | 1:52:33
Watch 1:52:04
The Vietnam War
09: A Disrespectful Loyalty (May 1970-March 1973)-Vietnamese
South Vietnam fights alone as Nixon and Kissinger find a way out for America. POWs return.
Episode: S1 E18 | 1:52:04
Watch 1:52:09
The Vietnam War
The History of the World (April 1969-May 1970)
Nixon withdraws troops but upon sending forces to Cambodia the antiwar movement reignites.
Episode: S1 E8 | 1:52:09
Watch 1:51:41
The Vietnam War
08: The History of the World (April 1969-May 1970)-Vietnames
Nixon withdraws troops but upon sending forces to Cambodia the antiwar movement reignites.
Episode: S1 E17 | 1:51:41
Watch 1:50:54
The Vietnam War
The Veneer of Civilization (June 1968-May 1969)
After chaos roils the Democratic Convention, Nixon, promising peace, wins the presidency.
Episode: S1 E7 | 1:50:54
Watch 1:50:26
The Vietnam War
07: The Veneer of Civilization (June 1968-May 1969)-Vietname
After chaos roils the Democratic Convention, Nixon, promising peace, wins the presidency.
Episode: S1 E16 | 1:50:26
Watch 1:27:47
The Vietnam War
Things Fall Apart (January 1968-July 1968)
Shaken by the Tet Offensive, assassinations and unrest, America seems to be coming apart.
Episode: S1 E6 | 1:27:47
Watch 1:28:18
The Vietnam War
This Is What We Do (July 1967-December 1967)
President Johnson escalates the war while promising the public that victory is in sight.
Episode: S1 E5 | 1:28:18