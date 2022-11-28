© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
The Vietnam War

Descriptive Audio: The River Styx (Jan. 1964-Dec. 1965)

Season 1 Episode 23 | 1hr 58m 22s

With South Vietnam in chaos, hardliners in Hanoi seize the initiative and send combat troops to the south, accelerating the insurgency. Fearing Saigon’s collapse, President Johnson escalates America’s military commitment, authorizing sustained bombing of the north and deploying ground troops in the south.

Aired: 09/18/17
Descriptive Audio: The River Styx (Jan. 1964-Dec. 1965)
Funding for The Vietnam War is provided by Bank of America; Corporation for Public Broadcasting; PBS; David H. Koch; The Blavatnik Family Foundation; Park Foundation; The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations; The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation; The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation; National Endowment for the Humanities; The Pew Charitable Trusts; Ford Foundation Just Films; Rockefeller Brothers Fund; and Members of The Better Angels Society: Jonathan & Jeannie Lavine, Diane & Hal Brierley, Amy & David Abrams, John & Catherine Debs, Fullerton Family Charitable Fund, The Montrone Family, Lynda & Stewart Resnick, The Golkin Family Foundation, The Lynch Foundation, The Roger & Rosemary Enrico Foundation, Richard S. & Donna L. Strong Foundation, Bonnie & Tom McCloskey, Barbara K. & Cyrus B. Sweet III, The Lavender Butterfly Fund
Stories from The Vietnam War
The Vietnam War Station Engagement Screener – Long Version
The Weight of Memory (March 1973-Onward)
Descriptive Audio: The Weight of Memory (March 1973-Onward)
En Español: The Weight of Memory (March 1973-Onward)
Fellow Warriors: Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam
Episode Ten | Preview
En Español: A Disrespectful Loyalty (May 1970-March 1973)
Descriptive Audio: Disrespectful Loyalty (May '70-March '73)
A Disrespectful Loyalty (May 1970-March 1973)
The Weight of Memory (March 1973-Onward)
Descriptive Audio: The Weight of Memory (March 1973-Onward)
En Español: The Weight of Memory (March 1973-Onward)
En Español: A Disrespectful Loyalty (May 1970-March 1973)
Descriptive Audio: Disrespectful Loyalty (May '70-March '73)
A Disrespectful Loyalty (May 1970-March 1973)
Descriptive Audio: History of the World (April '69-May '70)
En Español: The History of the World (April 1969-May 1970)
The History of the World (April 1969-May 1970)
En Español: The Veneer of Civilization (June 1968-May 1969)
