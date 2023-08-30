Episode 1: Freedom in Amsterdam (Part One)

Extras
Cast and crew deconstruct the episode where classical musicians are targeted by a killer.
Van der Valk tries to take the day off to be with his love but as ever, duty calls.
Cast and crew unpack the episode about a rich, diamond dealing family and its dysfunction.
Hendrik gets to work on a victim, feeling quite at home in the morgue.
Van der Valk’s cast and crew discuss making the first episode of Season 2.
Piet and Job check out an address while trying to solve the killer’s puzzle.
Marc Warren and the rest of the ensemble cast explain their characters.
Cast and crew discuss Amsterdam—from its youthful vibrancy to its beguiling history.
When a prestigious cellist dies, the team delves into the city’s classical music scene.
Lucienne is forced to confront painful memories buried in her past.
The team's newest case involves the participant of in a magical ritual invoking a demon.
Has the suspect from Van der Valk’s past started killing again? Or is it someone else?
The present-day murder of a museum employee links back to a case from Van der Valk's past.
Van der Valk and the team are drawn into the murky world of drug smuggling.
When a fashion vlogger turns up dead, Cloovers takes a special interest in the case.
Evidence connects a death to a library where the victim researched religious erotica.
Art, politics, and passion mix in a case for Amsterdam detective Piet Van der Valk.