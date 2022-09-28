© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan

Omar Tate

Season 4 Episode 3 | 26m 09s

Kelly Corrigan sits down with Omar Tate to discuss what the culinary world can teach us about culture and history. A TIME100 chef and co-founder of Honeysuckle Provisions, a West-Philadelphia-based organization seeking to reframe messaging around food and community. Omar also speaks to the power of intention which has carried him from a dishwasher to resident chef at Blue Hill at Stone Barns.

Aired: 10/17/22 | Expires: 10/17/26
Omar Tate
Extras
Selma Blair
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Selma Blair
Actor and writer Selma Blair shares personal stories and talks about transcending labels.
Episode: S4 E9 | 26:09
Lisa Feldman Barrett
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Lisa Feldman Barrett
Neuroscientist Lisa Feldman Barrett explains and breaks down myths about the human brain.
Episode: S4 E8 | 26:09
Nick Hornby
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Nick Hornby
Academy award nominee and best-selling author Nick Hornby talks about writing.
Episode: S4 E7 | 26:09
Dave Eggers
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Dave Eggers
Dave Eggers speaks to his non-profit work and his interest in remaining optimistic.
Episode: S4 E6 | 26:09
Neal Katyal
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Neal Katyal
Former Solicitor General of the United States Neal Katyal talks government and justice.
Episode: S4 E5 | 26:09
Katie Couric
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Katie Couric
Journalist Katie Couric speaks about the history of news media and her personal journey.
Episode: S4 E4 | 26:09
Mahogany Browne
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Mahogany Browne
Mahogany L. Browne speaks to the role that poetry plays in self and community empowerment.
Episode: S4 E2 | 26:09
Season 4 Preview
Watch 0:30
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Season 4 Preview
Inspiring and thought-provoking interviews conducted by bestselling author Kelly Corrigan.
Preview: S4 | 0:30
Season 4 Extended Preview
Watch 1:47
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Season 4 Extended Preview
Inspiring and thought-provoking interviews conducted by bestselling author Kelly Corrigan.
Preview: S4 | 1:47
Angela Duckworth
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Angela Duckworth
Angela Duckworth speaks to the fundamentals around grit, self-perception and optimism.
Episode: S4 E1 | 26:09
All
  • All
  • Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Season 4
  • Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Season 3
  • Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Season 2
  • Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Season 1
Cecile Richards
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Cecile Richards
Former president of Planned Parenthood Cecile Richards talks about intrinsic activism.
Episode: S4 E10 | 26:09
Selma Blair
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Selma Blair
Actor and writer Selma Blair shares personal stories and talks about transcending labels.
Episode: S4 E9 | 26:09
Lisa Feldman Barrett
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Lisa Feldman Barrett
Neuroscientist Lisa Feldman Barrett explains and breaks down myths about the human brain.
Episode: S4 E8 | 26:09
Nick Hornby
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Nick Hornby
Academy award nominee and best-selling author Nick Hornby talks about writing.
Episode: S4 E7 | 26:09
Dave Eggers
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Dave Eggers
Dave Eggers speaks to his non-profit work and his interest in remaining optimistic.
Episode: S4 E6 | 26:09
Neal Katyal
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Neal Katyal
Former Solicitor General of the United States Neal Katyal talks government and justice.
Episode: S4 E5 | 26:09
Katie Couric
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Katie Couric
Journalist Katie Couric speaks about the history of news media and her personal journey.
Episode: S4 E4 | 26:09
Mahogany Browne
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Mahogany Browne
Mahogany L. Browne speaks to the role that poetry plays in self and community empowerment.
Episode: S4 E2 | 26:09
Angela Duckworth
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Angela Duckworth
Angela Duckworth speaks to the fundamentals around grit, self-perception and optimism.
Episode: S4 E1 | 26:09
Anthony Ray Hinton
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Anthony Ray Hinton
Anthony Ray Hinton spent nearly 30 years on death row for a crime he didn’t commit.
Episode: S3 E10 | 26:09