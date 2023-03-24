© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Michael Lewis
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan

Michael Lewis

Season 5 Episode 1 | 26m 15s

Best-selling author Michael Lewis looks back at the characters of his most successful stories. He shares what draws him to people, how he writes them into stories and how openness and vulnerability are key elements to finding a strong character. Michael highlights the importance of embracing life’s uncertainty and talks about coping with the loss of his daughter Dixie Lewis.

Aired: 04/02/23 | Expires: 04/02/27
Michael Lewis
Season 5 Preview
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Season 5 Preview
Inspiring and thought-provoking interviews conducted by author Kelly Corrigan.
Preview: S5 | 0:30
Michael Lewis Promo Clip
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Michael Lewis Promo Clip
Michael Lewis explains why the idea of expertise is inherently flawed.
Clip: S5 E1 | 0:58
Selma Blair
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Selma Blair
Actor and writer Selma Blair shares personal stories and talks about transcending labels.
Episode: S4 E9 | 26:09
Lisa Feldman Barrett
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Lisa Feldman Barrett
Neuroscientist Lisa Feldman Barrett explains and breaks down myths about the human brain.
Episode: S4 E8 | 26:09
Nick Hornby
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Nick Hornby
Academy award nominee and best-selling author Nick Hornby talks about writing.
Episode: S4 E7 | 26:09
Dave Eggers
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Dave Eggers
Dave Eggers speaks to his non-profit work and his interest in remaining optimistic.
Episode: S4 E6 | 26:09
Neal Katyal
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Neal Katyal
Former Solicitor General of the United States Neal Katyal talks government and justice.
Episode: S4 E5 | 26:09
Katie Couric
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Katie Couric
Journalist Katie Couric speaks about the history of news media and her personal journey.
Episode: S4 E4 | 26:09
Omar Tate
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Omar Tate
Omar Tate speaks to the culinary history of America and the legacy that drives his work.
Episode: S4 E3 | 26:09
Mahogany Browne
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Mahogany Browne
Mahogany L. Browne speaks to the role that poetry plays in self and community empowerment.
Episode: S4 E2 | 26:09
