Musician, author and philanthropist Jewel revisits her journey into becoming a music star.
Del Seymour talks through his journey developing the nonprofit Code Tenderloin.
Losing the violin taught Maya Shankar to view her identity as more malleable.
Lang Lang explains why he thinks music is the “most genuine artform.”
Constance Wu speaks on performative representation in entertainment.
Michael Lewis explains why the idea of expertise is inherently flawed.
Actor and writer Selma Blair shares personal stories and talks about transcending labels.
Neuroscientist Lisa Feldman Barrett explains and breaks down myths about the human brain.
Academy award nominee and best-selling author Nick Hornby talks about writing.
Del Seymour speaks to lasting solutions to solving issues of addiction and homelessness.
Cognitive scientist Maya Shankar shares insights on change, identity, and the human brain.
World-renowned pianist Lang Lang speaks on his life’s work, discipline, and family.
Actress Constance Wu talks about her upbringing, acting and screen representation.
Best-selling author Michael Lewis reflects on expertise, character writing and grief.
Former president of Planned Parenthood Cecile Richards talks about intrinsic activism.
Dave Eggers speaks to his non-profit work and his interest in remaining optimistic.