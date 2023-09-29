© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show September 29, 2023

Season 23 Episode 39 | 26m 45s

New maps are approved unanimously, even by Democrats who said they were unfair. The Ohio Supreme Court hears arguments that coul result in a return to the six week abortion ban. And two long time public servants who are retiring at the end of this year dropped by to talk about their experiences.

Aired: 09/27/23
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show September 22, 2023
Redistricting Commission Gets To Work, School Voucher Discussion
Episode: S23 E38 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show September 15, 2023
No Map Meeting, School Vouchers Discussion
Episode: S23 E37 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show September 8, 2023
Issue 1 And Two On The Ballot, Bias Concerns In Higher Ed
Episode: S23 E36 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show September 1, 2023
Issue 1 Ballot Language, Intellectual Diversity At Universities
Episode: S23 E35 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 25, 2023
November 7 Ballot Set, Gerrymandering Criticism
Episode: S23 E34 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 18, 2023
Legal Pot Vote, O'Connor On Gerrymandering
Episode: S23 E33 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 11, 2023
Issue One Defeated
Episode: S23 E32 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show
August Election, Lucasville Riot Remembered
Episode: S23 E31 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 28, 2023
Abortion Rights, Pot Legalization, Reporter Roundtable
Episode: S23 E30 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 21, 2023
GOP Lawmaker In Trouble, New Nursing Home Money, FirstEnergy CEO
Episode: S23 E29 | 26:45
