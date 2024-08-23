© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show September 27, 2024

Season 24 Episode 39 | 26m 45s

Abortion takes the spotlight in the US Senate race after some comments from one candidate. Haitian immigrants hit back against false and racist rumors. And state tax policy is always a big issue – highlights from a debate on that. Guests are Bailey Williams, Policy Matters Ohio, Joree Novotny, Ohio Association of Food Banks, Greg Lawson of the Buckeye Institute, Amy Hanauer of ITEP.

Aired: 09/26/24
Extras
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show October 4, 2024
Springfield In VP Debate, Abortion Rate Is Up, LifeWise Academy Controversy
Episode: S24 E40 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show September 20, 2024
Issue 1 Wording, Springfield Problems, Drought And Farmers
Episode: S24 E38 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show September 13, 2024
Immigrant Discrimination, Party Chairs In Studio
Episode: S24 E37 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show September 6, 2024
Election Changes, Registering Voters, Bus Driver Shortage
Episode: S24 E36 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 30, 2024
Court Abortion Decision, GOP Poll Watchers, Labor Day Labor Discussions
Episode: S24 E35 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio August 23, 2024
Reactions To Ballot Board And Political Conventions
Episode: S24 E34 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 16, 2024
FirstEnergy FInes, Presidential Race Analysis
Episode: S24 E33 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 9, 2024
Moreno Rally, Legal Pot Sales, Witness To History
Episode: S24 E32 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 2, 2024
DeWine Looks For Rejection Of Redistricting Proposal, Backers Of Amendment Disagree
Episode: S24 E31 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 26, 2024
Biden Out, Redistricting Heads To Ballot, Appalachian Economic Growth
Episode: S24 E30 | 26:45
All
  • All
  • The State of Ohio Season 24
  • The State Of Ohio Show
  • The State of Ohio Season 22
  • The State of Ohio Season 21
  • The State of Ohio Season 20
  • The State of Ohio Season 16
  • The State of Ohio Season 15
  • The State of Ohio Season 14
  • The State of Ohio Season 13
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show October 4, 2024
Springfield In VP Debate, Abortion Rate Is Up, LifeWise Academy Controversy
Episode: S24 E40 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show September 20, 2024
Issue 1 Wording, Springfield Problems, Drought And Farmers
Episode: S24 E38 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show September 13, 2024
Immigrant Discrimination, Party Chairs In Studio
Episode: S24 E37 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show September 6, 2024
Election Changes, Registering Voters, Bus Driver Shortage
Episode: S24 E36 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 30, 2024
Court Abortion Decision, GOP Poll Watchers, Labor Day Labor Discussions
Episode: S24 E35 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio August 23, 2024
Reactions To Ballot Board And Political Conventions
Episode: S24 E34 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 16, 2024
FirstEnergy FInes, Presidential Race Analysis
Episode: S24 E33 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 9, 2024
Moreno Rally, Legal Pot Sales, Witness To History
Episode: S24 E32 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 2, 2024
DeWine Looks For Rejection Of Redistricting Proposal, Backers Of Amendment Disagree
Episode: S24 E31 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 26, 2024
Biden Out, Redistricting Heads To Ballot, Appalachian Economic Growth
Episode: S24 E30 | 26:45