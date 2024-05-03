© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show May 3, 2024

Season 24 Episode 18 | 26m 45s

The battle over Ohio House leadership rages on, with some Republican committee chairs removed from their posts. And several animal protection bills are proposed each session but often don’t pass. A sponsor of three such bills introduced this year shares some thoughts. Rep. Sara Carruthers R-Hamilton) is our guest in the studio.

Aired: 05/02/24
