The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show June 15, 2023

Season 23 Episode 24 | 26m 45s

Two different versions of the same budget have passed the chambers they came from. Now it’s up to lawmakers to figure out what stays and what goes. We’ll go through key points of the Senate Republicans’ budget, this week in “The State of Ohio”.

Aired: 06/15/23
Extras
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 8, 2023
Senate GOP Budget, Reporter Roundtable
Episode: S23 E23 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 2, 2023
Former Ohio Governor Dick Celeste (D)
Episode: S23 E22 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 26, 2023
August Election, New Ohio Tax Law
Episode: S23 E21 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 19, 2023
Constitution Change Ballot, GOP CollegeBill, ODNR Budget Cuts
Episode: S23 E20 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 12, 2023
60% voter approval amendment on an August special election
Episode: S23 E19 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 5, 2023
August Special Election, Opposition To Higher Education Changes
Episode: S23 E18 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 28, 2023
60% Voter Approval Heads To House, Sponsor Discusses Higher Ed Bill
Episode: S23 E17 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 21, 2023
Lucasville Prison Riot Anniversary, 60% Amendment Closer To August Vote
Episode: S23 E16 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Ohio Show April 14, 2023
Remembering Lucasville Tragedy, Busy Break For Lawmakers, GOP Chairman In Studio
Episode: S23 E15 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 7, 2023
Lawmakers On Break, HB6 And Energy Costs
Episode: S23 E14 | 26:45
All
  • All
  • The State Of Ohio Show
  • The State of Ohio Season 22
  • The State of Ohio Season 21
  • The State of Ohio Season 20
  • The State of Ohio Season 16
  • The State of Ohio Season 15
  • The State of Ohio Season 14
  • The State of Ohio Season 13
