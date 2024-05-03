© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show June 14, 2024

Season 24 Episode 24 | 26m 45s

Marijuana sellers and buyers are counting the days till sales begin in Ohio. Lawmakers decide how they want to spend $700 million in extra money. And there’s another bill that would make big changes in voting laws. Studio guest is Bernie Willis.

Aired: 06/13/24
Extras
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 7, 2024
Special Bill Challenge, Legal Pot, Former Speaker Cleared
Episode: S24 E23 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 31, 2024
Special Legislative Sessions
Episode: S24 E22 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 24, 2024
DeWine Orders Action On Biden Ballot, STRS Troubles
Episode: S24 E21 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 17, 2024
STRS Turmoil, Minimum Wage And Income Tax Debate
Episode: S24 E20 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 10. 2024
Campus Protests, Opposing Views On Israel/Palestine Conflict
Episode: S24 E19 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 3, 2024
House Speaker Removes Posts. Animal Protection Laws
Episode: S24 E18 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 26, 2024
Dark HB 6 Money, ODJFS Head In Studio
Episode: S24 E17 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 19, 2024
State Housing Crisis, Interview With Two Mayors
Episode: S24 E16 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 12, 2024
Randazzo Death, State Of The State Speech, Eclipse Mania
Episode: S24 E15 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 5, 2024
Eclipse Mania, Sec of State Election Discussion
Episode: S24 E14 | 26:45
All
  • All
  • The State of Ohio Season 24
  • The State Of Ohio Show
  • The State of Ohio Season 22
  • The State of Ohio Season 21
  • The State of Ohio Season 20
  • The State of Ohio Season 16
  • The State of Ohio Season 15
  • The State of Ohio Season 14
  • The State of Ohio Season 13
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 7, 2024
Special Bill Challenge, Legal Pot, Former Speaker Cleared
Episode: S24 E23 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 31, 2024
Special Legislative Sessions
Episode: S24 E22 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 24, 2024
DeWine Orders Action On Biden Ballot, STRS Troubles
Episode: S24 E21 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 17, 2024
STRS Turmoil, Minimum Wage And Income Tax Debate
Episode: S24 E20 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 10. 2024
Campus Protests, Opposing Views On Israel/Palestine Conflict
Episode: S24 E19 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 3, 2024
House Speaker Removes Posts. Animal Protection Laws
Episode: S24 E18 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 26, 2024
Dark HB 6 Money, ODJFS Head In Studio
Episode: S24 E17 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 19, 2024
State Housing Crisis, Interview With Two Mayors
Episode: S24 E16 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 12, 2024
Randazzo Death, State Of The State Speech, Eclipse Mania
Episode: S24 E15 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 5, 2024
Eclipse Mania, Sec of State Election Discussion
Episode: S24 E14 | 26:45