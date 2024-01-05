© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show January 5. 2024

Season 24 Episode 1 | 26m 45s

Republican lawmakers are looking to override fellow Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of a bill on trans youth. And learning more about the state’s new education agency under the governor’s control with its director, this week in “The State of Ohio”.

Aired: 01/04/24
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show December 29, 2023
Universal Vouchers
Episode: S23 E52 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show December 22, 2023
In Depth With Gov Mike DeWine
Episode: S23 E51 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show December 15, 2023
House Leaders
Episode: S23 E50 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show December 8. 2023
Former PUCO Chair Arrest, Abortion And Pot Laws, Senate Leaders
Episode: S23 E49 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show December 1, 2023
Voting Petitions, Higher Ed Bill Stalls, Reviving Rural Areas
Episode: S23 E48 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 24, 2023
Abortion Ban, Public Servants Retiring
Episode: S23 E47 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 17, 2023
Issues 1 And 2 Implementation
Episode: S23 E46 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 10. 2023
Issues 1 And 2 Pass
Episode: S23 E45 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 3, 2023
Fact checking Issue 2
Episode: S23 E44 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show October 27, 2023
Fact Checking Issue 1
Episode: S23 E43 | 26:45
