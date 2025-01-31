© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show January 31. 2025

Season 25 Episode 5 | 26m 45s

Opponents show up but stay quiet in the first hearing for a controversial bill about university policies. And a conversation with a former congressman many Democrats are hoping can help them win statewide again. Tim Ryan (D) is interviewed.

Aired: 01/30/25
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 24, 2025
SB83 Is Back as SB1
Episode: S25 E4 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 17, 2025
Husted to DC, Military Drones In Ohio, Budget Discussion
Episode: S25 E3 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 10, 2025
Vance Out As US Senator, New GA, Sherrod Brown
Episode: S25 E2 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 3, 2025
Leaders Of The House
Episode: S25 E1 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show December 27, 2024
End Of Lame Duck, Chats With Skindell And Husted
Episode: S24 E52 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show December 20, 2024
Matt Huffman and Nickie Antonio In Studio
Episode: S24 E51 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show December 13, 2024
Lame Duck Underway, Bill Seitz Interview
Episode: S24 E50 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show December 6, 2024
Intel Concerns, Adding Legislators, Schuring Honored
Episode: S24 E49 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 29, 2024
Ohio Democrats On The Future Of The Party
Episode: S24 E48 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 22, 2024
Huffman Is GOP Choice, SB83
Episode: S24 E47 | 26:45
