WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show January 24, 2025

Season 25 Episode 4 | 26m 45s

A controversial higher education bill is back, as the sponsor promised – and it’s the top priority for senators. We’ll hear from that sponsor and from the plan’s opponents on“The State of Ohio”. Studio guests are Senate Finance Comm. Chair Jerry Cirino (R-Kirtland) and Rep. Tom Young (R-Washington Twp.)

Aired: 01/23/25
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 17, 2025
Husted to DC, Military Drones In Ohio, Budget Discussion
Episode: S25 E3 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 10, 2025
Vance Out As US Senator, New GA, Sherrod Brown
Episode: S25 E2 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 3, 2025
Leaders Of The House
Episode: S25 E1 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show December 27, 2024
End Of Lame Duck, Chats With Skindell And Husted
Episode: S24 E52 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show December 20, 2024
Matt Huffman and Nickie Antonio In Studio
Episode: S24 E51 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show December 13, 2024
Lame Duck Underway, Bill Seitz Interview
Episode: S24 E50 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show December 6, 2024
Intel Concerns, Adding Legislators, Schuring Honored
Episode: S24 E49 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 29, 2024
Ohio Democrats On The Future Of The Party
Episode: S24 E48 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 22, 2024
Huffman Is GOP Choice, SB83
Episode: S24 E47 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 15, 2024
GOP Political Dominance In Ohio
Episode: S24 E46 | 26:45
