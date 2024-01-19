© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show February 2, 2023

Season 24 Episode 5 | 26m 45s

A proposal sponsors say could restart executions in Ohio gets support and generates surprise. The group tasked with reviewing school bus safety puts out its ideas. And a different view of the Republican-backed plan to eliminate one of the state’s main sources of revenue, the personal income tax.

Aired: 02/01/24
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 26, 2024
DeWine Veto Override, State Income Tax, Space Pioneers Honored
Episode: S24 E4 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio January 19, 2024
DeWine Hemp Warning, Property Taxes
Episode: S24 E3 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 12, 2023
GOP Override Of DeWine Veto
Episode: S24 E2 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 5. 2024
Trans Youth Bill, New State Education Director
Episode: S24 E1 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show December 29, 2023
Universal Vouchers
Episode: S23 E52 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show December 22, 2023
In Depth With Gov Mike DeWine
Episode: S23 E51 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show December 15, 2023
House Leaders
Episode: S23 E50 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show December 8. 2023
Former PUCO Chair Arrest, Abortion And Pot Laws, Senate Leaders
Episode: S23 E49 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show December 1, 2023
Voting Petitions, Higher Ed Bill Stalls, Reviving Rural Areas
Episode: S23 E48 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 24, 2023
Abortion Ban, Public Servants Retiring
Episode: S23 E47 | 26:45
