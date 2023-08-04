© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show

Season 23 Episode 31 | 26m 45s

The August election is just days away but thousands of Ohioans have already voted   This year marks 35 years since the deadly prison riot in Lucasville that claimed the lives of nine inmates and one guard. We’ll remember that and look at changes that have been made to prevent another tragedy like it.

Aired: 08/03/23
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 28, 2023
Abortion Rights, Pot Legalization, Reporter Roundtable
Episode: S23 E30 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 21, 2023
GOP Lawmaker In Trouble, New Nursing Home Money, FirstEnergy CEO
Episode: S23 E29 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 14, 2023
Early Voting, Poverty Concers
Episode: S23 E28 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 7. 2023
Voting Petitions Submitted, State Budget, Gerrymandered Maps
Episode: S23 E27 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 30, 2023
Householder And Borges Sentenced, State Budget Deadline
Episode: S23 E26 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 23, 2023
Householder Sentencing Pending
Episode: S23 E25 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 15, 2023
Senate GOP Passes Budget
Episode: S23 E24 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 8, 2023
Senate GOP Budget, Reporter Roundtable
Episode: S23 E23 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 2, 2023
Former Ohio Governor Dick Celeste (D)
Episode: S23 E22 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 26, 2023
August Election, New Ohio Tax Law
Episode: S23 E21 | 26:45
