© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show December 20, 2024

Season 24 Episode 51 | 26m 45s

As this legislative session ends, leaders of the Ohio Senate look back on what they have accomplished and what they didn’t. Studio guests are Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) and Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood).

Aired: 12/17/24
Extras
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show December 13, 2024
Lame Duck Underway, Bill Seitz Interview
Episode: S24 E50 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show December 6, 2024
Intel Concerns, Adding Legislators, Schuring Honored
Episode: S24 E49 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 29, 2024
Ohio Democrats On The Future Of The Party
Episode: S24 E48 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 22, 2024
Huffman Is GOP Choice, SB83
Episode: S24 E47 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 15, 2024
GOP Political Dominance In Ohio
Episode: S24 E46 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 8, 2024
GOP Election Triumphs
Episode: S24 E45 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 1, 2024
Campaign 2024 Nears Its End, Issue 1 Recap, Jo Ann Davidson Remembered
Episode: S24 E44 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show October 25, 2024
Illegal Voting, Property Taxes, Cleveland Rocks
Episode: S24 E43 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show October 18, 2024
Ruling On Ballot Drop Boxes, Anti-Issue One Discussion
Episode: S24 E42 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show October 11, 2024
Early Voters, The Case For Issue 1
Episode: S24 E41 | 26:45
All
  • All
  • The State of Ohio Season 24
  • The State Of Ohio Show
  • The State of Ohio Season 22
  • The State of Ohio Season 21
  • The State of Ohio Season 20
  • The State of Ohio Season 16
  • The State of Ohio Season 15
  • The State of Ohio Season 14
  • The State of Ohio Season 13
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show December 13, 2024
Lame Duck Underway, Bill Seitz Interview
Episode: S24 E50 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show December 6, 2024
Intel Concerns, Adding Legislators, Schuring Honored
Episode: S24 E49 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 29, 2024
Ohio Democrats On The Future Of The Party
Episode: S24 E48 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 22, 2024
Huffman Is GOP Choice, SB83
Episode: S24 E47 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 15, 2024
GOP Political Dominance In Ohio
Episode: S24 E46 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 8, 2024
GOP Election Triumphs
Episode: S24 E45 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 1, 2024
Campaign 2024 Nears Its End, Issue 1 Recap, Jo Ann Davidson Remembered
Episode: S24 E44 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show October 25, 2024
Illegal Voting, Property Taxes, Cleveland Rocks
Episode: S24 E43 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show October 18, 2024
Ruling On Ballot Drop Boxes, Anti-Issue One Discussion
Episode: S24 E42 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show October 11, 2024
Early Voters, The Case For Issue 1
Episode: S24 E41 | 26:45