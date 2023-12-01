© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show December 1, 2023

Season 23 Episode 48 | 26m 45s

The push toward next year’s ballot is on for activists who want to change how lawmakers’ district lines are drawn. The controversial bill that seeks to address conservatives have over what they see as liberal bias on university campuses is dead – for now. And breathing life into Ohio’s Appalachian communities devastated by decades of boom and bust – some researchers say the solution is a d

Aired: 11/30/23
Extras
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 24, 2023
Abortion Ban, Public Servants Retiring
Episode: S23 E47 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show Novmeber 17, 2023
Issues 1 And 2 Implementation
Episode: S23 E46 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 10. 2023
Issues 1 And 2 Pass
Episode: S23 E45 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 3, 2023
Fact checking Issue 2
Episode: S23 E44 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show October 27, 2023
Fact Checking Issue 1
Episode: S23 E43 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show October 20, 2023
Early Voting, GOP and Dem Leaders Discuss Issues
Episode: S23 E42 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show October 13, 2023
Early Voting, State School Board
Episode: S23 E41 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show October 6, 2023
Lawsuit Over K-12 Governance
Episode: S23 E40 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show September 29, 2023
New Maps Approved, SUPCO Abortion Hearing, Longtime Advocates Discuss Careers
Episode: S23 E39 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show September 22, 2023
Redistricting Commission Gets To Work, School Voucher Discussion
Episode: S23 E38 | 26:45
All
  • All
  • The State Of Ohio Show
  • The State of Ohio Season 22
  • The State of Ohio Season 21
  • The State of Ohio Season 20
  • The State of Ohio Season 16
  • The State of Ohio Season 15
  • The State of Ohio Season 14
  • The State of Ohio Season 13
