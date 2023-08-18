© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show August 18, 2023

Season 23 Episode 33 | 26m 45s

Marijuana legalization joins abortion access on the fall ballot. And some are already looking ahead to the November 2024 election – a group has filed paperwork to change the way of drawing district maps for elected officials following a two year long saga that still resulted in maps that were ruled illegal.

Aired: 08/17/23
Extras
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 11, 2023
Issue One Defeated
Episode: S23 E32 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show
August Election, Lucasville Riot Remembered
Episode: S23 E31 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 28, 2023
Abortion Rights, Pot Legalization, Reporter Roundtable
Episode: S23 E30 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 21, 2023
GOP Lawmaker In Trouble, New Nursing Home Money, FirstEnergy CEO
Episode: S23 E29 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 14, 2023
Early Voting, Poverty Concers
Episode: S23 E28 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 7. 2023
Voting Petitions Submitted, State Budget, Gerrymandered Maps
Episode: S23 E27 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 30, 2023
Householder And Borges Sentenced, State Budget Deadline
Episode: S23 E26 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 23, 2023
Householder Sentencing Pending
Episode: S23 E25 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 15, 2023
Senate GOP Passes Budget
Episode: S23 E24 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 8, 2023
Senate GOP Budget, Reporter Roundtable
Episode: S23 E23 | 26:45
All
  • All
  • The State Of Ohio Show
  • The State of Ohio Season 22
  • The State of Ohio Season 21
  • The State of Ohio Season 20
  • The State of Ohio Season 16
  • The State of Ohio Season 15
  • The State of Ohio Season 14
  • The State of Ohio Season 13
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 11, 2023
Issue One Defeated
Episode: S23 E32 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show
August Election, Lucasville Riot Remembered
Episode: S23 E31 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 28, 2023
Abortion Rights, Pot Legalization, Reporter Roundtable
Episode: S23 E30 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 21, 2023
GOP Lawmaker In Trouble, New Nursing Home Money, FirstEnergy CEO
Episode: S23 E29 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 14, 2023
Early Voting, Poverty Concers
Episode: S23 E28 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 7. 2023
Voting Petitions Submitted, State Budget, Gerrymandered Maps
Episode: S23 E27 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 30, 2023
Householder And Borges Sentenced, State Budget Deadline
Episode: S23 E26 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 23, 2023
Householder Sentencing Pending
Episode: S23 E25 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 15, 2023
Senate GOP Passes Budget
Episode: S23 E24 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 8, 2023
Senate GOP Budget, Reporter Roundtable
Episode: S23 E23 | 26:45