© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show April 19, 2024

Season 24 Episode 16 | 26m 45s

State lawmakers propose action to deal with the state’s housing crisis. And a bipartisan coalition of mayors pushes back on legislation they say hits them where they live. Guests are Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz (D) and Dublin Mayor Christine Amorose Groomes (R).

Aired: 04/18/24
Extras
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show
Randazzo Death, State Of The State Speech, Eclipse Mania
Episode: S24 E15 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 5, 2024
Eclipse Mania, Sec of State Election Discussion
Episode: S24 E14 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 29, 2024
Gender-Affirming Ban In Court, Householder Hit With State Charges, Post-Primary Analysis
Episode: S24 E13 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 22, 2024
March Primary Results
Episode: S24 E12 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 15, 2024
GOP U.S. Senate Race, Joe Manchin
Episode: S24 E11 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 8, 2024
Redistricting Rally, Frank LaRose
Episode: S24 E10 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 1, 2024
College Scholarship Changes, Bernie Moreno In Studio
Episode: S24 E9 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 23, 2024
Early Voting, Sen. Matt Dolan
Episode: S24 E8 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 16, 2024
Criminal Charges For Energy Execs, Property Tax Laws
Episode: S24 E7 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 9. 2024
House Spending, Sports Betting, Amtrak In Ohio
Episode: S24 E6 | 26:45
All
  • All
  • The State of Ohio Season 24
  • The State Of Ohio Show
  • The State of Ohio Season 22
  • The State of Ohio Season 21
  • The State of Ohio Season 20
  • The State of Ohio Season 16
  • The State of Ohio Season 15
  • The State of Ohio Season 14
  • The State of Ohio Season 13
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show
Randazzo Death, State Of The State Speech, Eclipse Mania
Episode: S24 E15 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 5, 2024
Eclipse Mania, Sec of State Election Discussion
Episode: S24 E14 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 29, 2024
Gender-Affirming Ban In Court, Householder Hit With State Charges, Post-Primary Analysis
Episode: S24 E13 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 22, 2024
March Primary Results
Episode: S24 E12 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 15, 2024
GOP U.S. Senate Race, Joe Manchin
Episode: S24 E11 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 8, 2024
Redistricting Rally, Frank LaRose
Episode: S24 E10 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 1, 2024
College Scholarship Changes, Bernie Moreno In Studio
Episode: S24 E9 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 23, 2024
Early Voting, Sen. Matt Dolan
Episode: S24 E8 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 16, 2024
Criminal Charges For Energy Execs, Property Tax Laws
Episode: S24 E7 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 9. 2024
House Spending, Sports Betting, Amtrak In Ohio
Episode: S24 E6 | 26:45