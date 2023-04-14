© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show May 5, 2023

Season 23 Episode 18 | 26m 45s

It’s down to the wire on a resolution to make it harder to amend the constitution and an August special election to vote on it. And some more perspectives on a sweeping Senate bill that seeks to change higher education to address concerns and bias conservatives have shared about universities.

Aired: 05/04/23
The State Of Ohio Show May 5, 2023
Extras
The State Of Ohio Show April 28, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 28, 2023
60% Voter Approval Heads To House, Sponsor Discusses Higher Ed Bill
Episode: S23 E17 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show April 21, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 21, 2023
Lucasville Prison Riot Anniversary, 60% Amendment Closer To August Vote
Episode: S23 E16 | 26:45
The State Ohio Show April 14, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Ohio Show April 14, 2023
Remembering Lucasville Tragedy, Busy Break For Lawmakers, GOP Chairman In Studio
Episode: S23 E15 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show April 7, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 7, 2023
Lawmakers On Break, HB6 And Energy Costs
Episode: S23 E14 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio March 31, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio March 31, 2023
Constitution Amendment Fight, Deep Dive On Tax Bill
Episode: S23 E13 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show March 24, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 24, 2023
August Amendment Plan Stalls, ODP Chair Liz Walters
Episode: S23 E12 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show March 17, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 17, 2023
HB6 Scandal Fallout, FBI Informant Speaks
Episode: S23 E11 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show March 10, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 10, 2023
Householder and Borges Convicted, HB1 Tax Bill
Episode: S23 E10 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show March 3, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 3, 2023
Householder Trial, Dems United, GOP Flat Tax
Episode: S23 E9 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show February 24, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 24, 2023
Abortion Rights, Derek Merrin Interview, Householder Trial Continues
Episode: S23 E8 | 26:45
All
  • All
  • The State Of Ohio Show
  • The State of Ohio Season 22
  • The State of Ohio Season 21
  • The State of Ohio Season 20
  • The State of Ohio Season 16
  • The State of Ohio Season 15
  • The State of Ohio Season 14
  • The State of Ohio Season 13
The State Of Ohio Show April 28, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 28, 2023
60% Voter Approval Heads To House, Sponsor Discusses Higher Ed Bill
Episode: S23 E17 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show April 21, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 21, 2023
Lucasville Prison Riot Anniversary, 60% Amendment Closer To August Vote
Episode: S23 E16 | 26:45
The State Ohio Show April 14, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Ohio Show April 14, 2023
Remembering Lucasville Tragedy, Busy Break For Lawmakers, GOP Chairman In Studio
Episode: S23 E15 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show April 7, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 7, 2023
Lawmakers On Break, HB6 And Energy Costs
Episode: S23 E14 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio March 31, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio March 31, 2023
Constitution Amendment Fight, Deep Dive On Tax Bill
Episode: S23 E13 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show March 24, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 24, 2023
August Amendment Plan Stalls, ODP Chair Liz Walters
Episode: S23 E12 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show March 17, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 17, 2023
HB6 Scandal Fallout, FBI Informant Speaks
Episode: S23 E11 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show March 10, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 10, 2023
Householder and Borges Convicted, HB1 Tax Bill
Episode: S23 E10 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show March 3, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 3, 2023
Householder Trial, Dems United, GOP Flat Tax
Episode: S23 E9 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show February 24, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 24, 2023
Abortion Rights, Derek Merrin Interview, Householder Trial Continues
Episode: S23 E8 | 26:45