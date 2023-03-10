© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show March 10, 2023

Season 23 Episode 10 | 26m 45s

The latest in the federal racketeering trial of the former Ohio House speaker and the ex-chair of the Ohio Republican Party. And a bill that would rewrite Ohio’s tax law is the top priority for the Republican House speaker. How it will affect taxpayers, local governments and schools

Aired: 03/09/23
The State Of Ohio Show March 10, 2023
