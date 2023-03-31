© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show April 7, 2023

Season 23 Episode 14 | 26m 45s

Lawmakers leave for spring break with work left undone - including a Republican-backed plan for a constitutional change that could make it harder for a reproductive rights amendment to pass this fall. And is there a connection between rising electric rates and the House Bill 6 corruption scandal?

Aired: 04/06/23
The State Of Ohio Show April 7, 2023
Extras
The State Of Ohio March 31, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio March 31, 2023
Constitution Amendment Fight, Deep Dive On Tax Bill
Episode: S23 E13 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show March 24, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 24, 2023
August Amendment Plan Stalls, ODP Chair Liz Walters
Episode: S23 E12 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show March 17, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 17, 2023
HB6 Scandal Fallout, FBI Informant Speaks
Episode: S23 E11 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show March 10, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 10, 2023
Householder and Borges Convicted, HB1 Tax Bill
Episode: S23 E10 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show March 3, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 3, 2023
Householder Trial, Dems United, GOP Flat Tax
Episode: S23 E9 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show February 24, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 24, 2023
Abortion Rights, Derek Merrin Interview, Householder Trial Continues
Episode: S23 E8 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show February 17, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 17, 2023
House Speaker Stephens
Episode: S23 E7 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show February 10. 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 10. 2023
Householder Trial, DeWine Budget Analysis
Episode: S23 E6 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show February 3, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 3, 2023
DeWine Budget, Householder Trial
Episode: S23 E5 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show January 27, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 27, 2023
House GOP Fight, Householder Trial, Voter ID
Episode: S23 E4 | 26:45
All
  • All
  • The State Of Ohio Show
  • The State of Ohio Season 22
  • The State of Ohio Season 21
  • The State of Ohio Season 20
  • The State of Ohio Season 16
  • The State of Ohio Season 15
  • The State of Ohio Season 14
  • The State of Ohio Season 13
The State Of Ohio March 31, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio March 31, 2023
Constitution Amendment Fight, Deep Dive On Tax Bill
Episode: S23 E13 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show March 24, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 24, 2023
August Amendment Plan Stalls, ODP Chair Liz Walters
Episode: S23 E12 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show March 17, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 17, 2023
HB6 Scandal Fallout, FBI Informant Speaks
Episode: S23 E11 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show March 10, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 10, 2023
Householder and Borges Convicted, HB1 Tax Bill
Episode: S23 E10 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show March 3, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 3, 2023
Householder Trial, Dems United, GOP Flat Tax
Episode: S23 E9 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show February 24, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 24, 2023
Abortion Rights, Derek Merrin Interview, Householder Trial Continues
Episode: S23 E8 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show February 17, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 17, 2023
House Speaker Stephens
Episode: S23 E7 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show February 10. 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 10. 2023
Householder Trial, DeWine Budget Analysis
Episode: S23 E6 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show February 3, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 3, 2023
DeWine Budget, Householder Trial
Episode: S23 E5 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show January 27, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 27, 2023
House GOP Fight, Householder Trial, Voter ID
Episode: S23 E4 | 26:45