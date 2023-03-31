© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The State of Ohio

The State Ohio Show April 14, 2023

Season 23 Episode 15 | 26m 45s

The state marks a somber and historic anniversary at its maximum security prison. Lawmakers are still away from the office, but there was apparently some work still going on. And a talk with the head of the Ohio Republican Party about supporting the first former president ever to be indicted as he runs again next year, and how some big and controversial issues match up against things most voters

Aired: 04/13/23
The State Ohio Show April 14, 2023
Extras
The State Of Ohio Show April 7, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 7, 2023
Lawmakers On Break, HB6 And Energy Costs
Episode: S23 E14 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio March 31, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio March 31, 2023
Constitution Amendment Fight, Deep Dive On Tax Bill
Episode: S23 E13 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show March 24, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 24, 2023
August Amendment Plan Stalls, ODP Chair Liz Walters
Episode: S23 E12 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show March 17, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 17, 2023
HB6 Scandal Fallout, FBI Informant Speaks
Episode: S23 E11 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show March 10, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 10, 2023
Householder and Borges Convicted, HB1 Tax Bill
Episode: S23 E10 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show March 3, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 3, 2023
Householder Trial, Dems United, GOP Flat Tax
Episode: S23 E9 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show February 24, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 24, 2023
Abortion Rights, Derek Merrin Interview, Householder Trial Continues
Episode: S23 E8 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show February 17, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 17, 2023
House Speaker Stephens
Episode: S23 E7 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show February 10. 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 10. 2023
Householder Trial, DeWine Budget Analysis
Episode: S23 E6 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show February 3, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 3, 2023
DeWine Budget, Householder Trial
Episode: S23 E5 | 26:45
All
  • All
  • The State Of Ohio Show
  • The State of Ohio Season 22
  • The State of Ohio Season 21
  • The State of Ohio Season 20
  • The State of Ohio Season 16
  • The State of Ohio Season 15
  • The State of Ohio Season 14
  • The State of Ohio Season 13
The State Of Ohio Show April 7, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 7, 2023
Lawmakers On Break, HB6 And Energy Costs
Episode: S23 E14 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio March 31, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio March 31, 2023
Constitution Amendment Fight, Deep Dive On Tax Bill
Episode: S23 E13 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show March 24, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 24, 2023
August Amendment Plan Stalls, ODP Chair Liz Walters
Episode: S23 E12 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show March 17, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 17, 2023
HB6 Scandal Fallout, FBI Informant Speaks
Episode: S23 E11 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show March 10, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 10, 2023
Householder and Borges Convicted, HB1 Tax Bill
Episode: S23 E10 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show March 3, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 3, 2023
Householder Trial, Dems United, GOP Flat Tax
Episode: S23 E9 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show February 24, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 24, 2023
Abortion Rights, Derek Merrin Interview, Householder Trial Continues
Episode: S23 E8 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show February 17, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 17, 2023
House Speaker Stephens
Episode: S23 E7 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show February 10. 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 10. 2023
Householder Trial, DeWine Budget Analysis
Episode: S23 E6 | 26:45
The State Of Ohio Show February 3, 2023
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 3, 2023
DeWine Budget, Householder Trial
Episode: S23 E5 | 26:45