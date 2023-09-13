The Sunken Basilica

Extras
Uncover the only evidence of crucifixion in Roman-occupied Britain.
Discover the untold story of Paris’ most famous landmark and the race to top 1,000 feet.
Discover the world of dinosaur fossil collecting, an unusual hobby with a growing market.
Explore the sunken remains of an early Christian basilica in western Turkey.
New evidence sheds light on the early indigenous societies of the Amazon.
Archaeologist Edithe Pereira analyzes prehistoric wall paintings — careful to avoid wasps!
Research is revealing the hieroglyphic texts from within the tomb of an Egyptian scribe.
Analyzing the style and shape of hieroglyphs can shed light on the ancient artists' lives.
What if climate change and pandemics caused of the decline of the Roman Empire?
Explore the last days in Pompeii, before the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius 2,000 years ago.
Discover one of the most significant British archaeological finds of the century.
Fr. Marius Zerafa risks his life to recover a Caravaggio masterpiece stolen in 1984.
In 1613, a Japanese samurai was sent to Europe to negotiate opening a new trade route.