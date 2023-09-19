© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Secrets of the Dead

Eiffel's Race to the Top

Episode 1

Find out about the race to build Paris’ most famous landmark when two men vied to be the first to build a monument 1,000 feet tall. See how one man’s vision transformed the Paris skyline, making the Eiffel Tower a global icon. Dramatic recreations, official renderings and personal correspondence tell the story.

Aired: 10/24/23
SECRETS OF THE DEAD is made possible, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and by public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Death in Britannia
Uncover the only evidence of crucifixion in Roman-occupied Britain.
Preview: E2 | 0:32
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Eiffel's Race to the Top
Discover the untold story of Paris’ most famous landmark and the race to top 1,000 feet.
Preview: E1 | 0:32
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Jurassic Fortunes
Discover the world of dinosaur fossil collecting, an unusual hobby with a growing market.
Preview: S20 E6 | 0:32
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | The Sunken Basilica
Explore the sunken remains of an early Christian basilica in western Turkey.
Preview: S20 E5 | 0:32
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Hidden in the Amazon
New evidence sheds light on the early indigenous societies of the Amazon.
Preview: S20 E4 | 0:32
Watch 2:05
Secrets of the Dead
Wasps Surround Oldest Traces of Human Settlement in Amazonia
Archaeologist Edithe Pereira analyzes prehistoric wall paintings — careful to avoid wasps!
Clip: S20 E4 | 2:05
Watch 55:25
Secrets of the Dead
Hidden in the Amazon
New evidence sheds light on the early indigenous societies of the Amazon.
Episode: S20 E4 | 55:25
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Decoding Hieroglyphics
Research is revealing the hieroglyphic texts from within the tomb of an Egyptian scribe.
Preview: S20 E3 | 0:32
Watch 1:41
Secrets of the Dead
Understanding Ancient Artists through 'Handwriting' Analysis
Analyzing the style and shape of hieroglyphs can shed light on the ancient artists' lives.
Clip: S20 E3 | 1:41
Watch 55:25
Secrets of the Dead
Decoding Hieroglyphics
Research is revealing the hieroglyphic texts from within the tomb of an Egyptian scribe.
Episode: S20 E3 | 55:25
Secrets of the Dead
Death in Britannia
Uncover the only evidence of crucifixion in Roman-occupied Britain.
Episode: E2
Secrets of the Dead
Jurassic Fortunes
Discover the world of dinosaur fossil collecting, an unusual hobby with a growing market.
Episode: S20 E6
Secrets of the Dead
The Sunken Basilica
Explore the sunken remains of an early Christian basilica in western Turkey.
Episode: S20 E5
Watch 55:25
Secrets of the Dead
Hidden in the Amazon
New evidence sheds light on the early indigenous societies of the Amazon.
Episode: S20 E4 | 55:25
Watch 55:25
Secrets of the Dead
Decoding Hieroglyphics
Research is revealing the hieroglyphic texts from within the tomb of an Egyptian scribe.
Episode: S20 E3 | 55:25
Watch 54:56
Secrets of the Dead
The End of the Romans
What if climate change and pandemics caused of the decline of the Roman Empire?
Episode: S18 E6 | 54:56
Watch 55:30
Secrets of the Dead
Last Days of Pompeii
Explore the last days in Pompeii, before the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius 2,000 years ago.
Episode: S20 E2 | 55:30
Watch 55:30
Secrets of the Dead
Archaeology at Althorp
Discover one of the most significant British archaeological finds of the century.
Episode: S20 E1 | 55:30
Watch 55:30
Secrets of the Dead
The Caravaggio Heist
Fr. Marius Zerafa risks his life to recover a Caravaggio masterpiece stolen in 1984.
Episode: S19 E6 | 55:30
Watch 55:30
Secrets of the Dead
A Samurai in the Vatican
In 1613, a Japanese samurai was sent to Europe to negotiate opening a new trade route.
Episode: S19 E5 | 55:30